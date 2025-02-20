iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $170,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.12. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.17 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.

About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.