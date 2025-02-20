iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IMCG – Free Report) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,101 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $158,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $170,000.
iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %
Shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF stock opened at $79.79 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.12. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $64.17 and a twelve month high of $81.68. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.13.
About iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF
The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Growth ETF (IMCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Growth index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their growth characteristics. IMCG was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

