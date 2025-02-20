iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) Stock Holdings Lessened by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 26.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,943 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $23,849,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,394,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,652,000 after purchasing an additional 52,616 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,147,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,544,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,132,000 after purchasing an additional 796,000 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 790,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,807,000 after purchasing an additional 43,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 685,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,618,000 after purchasing an additional 20,924 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $337.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $41.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $329.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $319.68. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $271.54 and a 52 week high of $337.76.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

