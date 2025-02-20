J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,286 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $715,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unilever during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. 9.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Erste Group Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Unilever in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Unilever from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.75.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $55.65 on Thursday. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $46.46 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.16.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.4674 per share. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

