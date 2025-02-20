J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Buys 1,810 Shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPA – Free Report) by 13.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,351 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global X MLP ETF were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Global X MLP ETF by 38.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 465,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,316,000 after acquiring an additional 129,449 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 319,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,326,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Macro LLC bought a new position in Global X MLP ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $12,358,000. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 244,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after purchasing an additional 10,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its position in Global X MLP ETF by 9.3% in the third quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 231,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,104,000 after purchasing an additional 19,700 shares in the last quarter.
Global X MLP ETF stock opened at $53.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.37. Global X MLP ETF has a 1-year low of $45.28 and a 1-year high of $54.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.44.
The Global X MLP ETF (MLPA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive MLP Infrastructure index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed midstream MLPs, and is structured as a C-corporation. MLPA was launched on Apr 18, 2012 and is managed by Global X.
