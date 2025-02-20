J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 15.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 364 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 363 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $723,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 102,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,783,000 after acquiring an additional 29,582 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 737 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fair Isaac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,449,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 299 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Down 2.3 %

NYSE FICO opened at $1,752.55 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,937.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,973.29. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $1,105.65 and a 52 week high of $2,402.51. The company has a market capitalization of $42.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.39.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $4.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.21 by ($2.06). Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. Research analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,152.57, for a total value of $1,119,336.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $520,921.94. The trade was a 68.24 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,195.19, for a total value of $6,585,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,911 shares in the company, valued at approximately $113,954,508.09. This represents a 5.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,170 shares of company stock valued at $27,132,248 over the last quarter. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on FICO shares. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,275.00 to $2,175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $2,515.00 to $2,409.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,975.00 to $1,775.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,078.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on FICO

Fair Isaac Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.