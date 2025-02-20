J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $700,000 Stock Holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,492 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $700,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENB. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Enbridge by 74.9% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 689 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 55.6% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enbridge during the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.60% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ENB shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. TD Securities started coverage on shares of Enbridge in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Enbridge from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

Enbridge Stock Performance

Shares of Enbridge stock opened at $42.31 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $92.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.84. Enbridge Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.85 and a fifty-two week high of $45.78.

Enbridge (NYSE:ENB – Get Free Report) (TSE:ENB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.23. Enbridge had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The business had revenue of $11.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enbridge Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 15th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. Enbridge’s payout ratio is presently 155.81%.

Enbridge Profile

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

