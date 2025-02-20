J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $726,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) by 56.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,746 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs BDC worth $726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 4,607.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 149.1% during the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Principal Street Partners LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the third quarter valued at about $141,000. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. 28.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Goldman Sachs BDC Price Performance

NYSE:GSBD opened at $13.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.06. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.72 and a 12 month high of $15.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.25.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

