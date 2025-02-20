J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Amplify Cybersecurity ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,976 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc raised its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. O ROURKE & COMPANY Inc now owns 10,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 27,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC raised its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Amplify Cybersecurity ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of HACK stock opened at $81.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.94 and a beta of 1.41. Amplify Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $58.33 and a twelve month high of $82.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $77.54 and a 200 day moving average of $72.12.

Amplify Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (HACK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Cyber Defense index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index that targets companies actively involved in providing cybersecurity technology and services. HACK was launched on Nov 11, 2014 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

