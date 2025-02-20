J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,127 Shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,384 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,127 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TransMedics Group were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TMDX. Hager Investment Management Services LLC bought a new position in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new stake in TransMedics Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 557.1% during the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 174.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in TransMedics Group by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

TMDX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $109.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of TransMedics Group from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 target price (down from $116.00) on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of TransMedics Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.70.

In related news, insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 1,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.40, for a total transaction of $93,657.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,800,835.20. The trade was a 4.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TMDX opened at $79.42 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.49 and a beta of 2.12. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.00 and a 1-year high of $177.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.44. The company has a current ratio of 8.20, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

