J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 375 Shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOCU. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $28,000. Avion Wealth lifted its stake in DocuSign by 309.2% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new stake in DocuSign in the third quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in DocuSign by 36.5% in the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 542 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at DocuSign

In related news, CEO Allan C. Thygesen sold 7,763 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $625,232.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,058,993.48. This trade represents a 7.20 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,000 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total value of $695,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 77,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,765,251.90. The trade was a 9.32 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 693,773 shares of company stock valued at $66,727,926 in the last quarter. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on DOCU. Piper Sandler raised their price target on DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Hsbc Global Res raised DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. UBS Group raised their price objective on DocuSign from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on DocuSign from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on DocuSign from $59.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.45.

DocuSign Price Performance

DOCU opened at $86.73 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.12. The firm has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 0.89. DocuSign, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.70 and a 1 year high of $107.86.

About DocuSign

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

