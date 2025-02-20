J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,949 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New Millennium Group LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Wit LLC lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 713.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wit LLC now owns 293 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10,575.0% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $106.71 on Thursday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $105.00 and a twelve month high of $108.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $106.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.36.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

