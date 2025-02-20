J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 190 Shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

NYSE:MKC opened at $78.63 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.44 and a 200 day moving average of $78.39. The company has a market capitalization of $21.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.75. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $65.72 and a 1-year high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 11.73%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on MKC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. TD Cowen upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 28,092 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.03, for a total value of $2,163,926.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $475,814.31. The trade was a 81.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

