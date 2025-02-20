Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL)

Foresight Solar (LON:FSFL – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Jefferies Financial Group in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports.
Foresight Solar Stock Performance
Shares of FSFL opened at GBX 76.70 ($0.97) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 121.68. Foresight Solar has a one year low of GBX 68 ($0.86) and a one year high of GBX 95.20 ($1.20). The firm has a market capitalization of £434.43 million, a P/E ratio of 69.04 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 73.81 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 83.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, insider Tony Roper purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 81 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £12,150 ($15,288.79). Also, insider Christopher Ambler purchased 18,567 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 81 ($1.02) per share, with a total value of £15,039.27 ($18,924.46). 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Foresight Solar
Foresight Solar Fund Limited (“FSFL”) is a Jersey-registered, closed-end investment company investing in a diversified portfolio of ground-based solar PV and battery storage assets in the UK and internationally. The Company aims to deliver sustainable investment returns alongside strong environmental, social and governance (“ESG”) benefits.
