Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 95 ($1.20) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 99.06% from the company’s previous close.
InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 1.2 %
LON IHG opened at £100.72 ($126.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of GBX 7,032 ($88.49) and a 52-week high of £109.75 ($138.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of £100.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,956.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -162.30.
About InterContinental Hotels Group
IHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,
with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largest
loyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in more
than 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in our
development pipeline.
Our ambition
To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,
enterprise platform and performance, doing so
sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel
owners, guests and society as a whole.
Our strategy
To use our scale and expertise to create the
exceptional guest experiences and owner returns
needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most
valuable markets and segments.
