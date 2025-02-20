Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates “Hold” Rating for InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG)

InterContinental Hotels Group (LON:IHG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 95 ($1.20) price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target would suggest a potential downside of 99.06% from the company’s previous close.

InterContinental Hotels Group Trading Down 1.2 %

LON IHG opened at £100.72 ($126.74) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £20.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.98. InterContinental Hotels Group has a 52-week low of GBX 7,032 ($88.49) and a 52-week high of £109.75 ($138.10). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of £100.61 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 8,956.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -162.30.

About InterContinental Hotels Group

Our presenceIHG® Hotels & Resorts is a global hospitality company,with 19 hotel brands, one of the industry’s largestloyalty programmes, over 6,300 open hotels in morethan 100 countries, and a further 1,800 hotels in ourdevelopment pipeline.

Our ambition

To deliver industry-leading growth in our scale,

enterprise platform and performance, doing so

sustainably for all stakeholders, including our hotel

owners, guests and society as a whole.

Our strategy

To use our scale and expertise to create the

exceptional guest experiences and owner returns

needed to grow our brands in the industry’s most

valuable markets and segments.

