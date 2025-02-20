JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Venture Global (NYSE:VG)

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 55.28% from the company’s current price.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.91.
Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.
