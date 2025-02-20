JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) Stock Price

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price suggests a potential downside of 5.88% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.33.

NASDAQ AMCX opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.12. AMC Networks has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $18.58. The company has a market cap of $375.02 million, a PE ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.31.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.41). AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $599.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $611.26 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. AMC Networks’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMC Networks will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMCX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 333.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,622,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,066,000 after buying an additional 1,248,571 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Group Holdings Ltd purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the fourth quarter worth $5,359,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 2,483.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 309,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,060,000 after buying an additional 297,124 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,465,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,505,000 after buying an additional 267,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWWM Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. RWWM Inc. now owns 1,556,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,411,000 after buying an additional 266,322 shares during the last quarter. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

