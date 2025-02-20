JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates Neutral Rating for BHP Group (LON:BHP)

BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($23.91) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 2,685.71 ($33.80).

LON BHP opened at GBX 2,033 ($25.58) on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,006.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,077.46. BHP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 1,927.50 ($24.25) and a 52 week high of GBX 2,613.72 ($32.89). The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.03. The stock has a market cap of £129.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 0.84.

We are a world-leading resources company, focused on the resources the world needs to grow and decarbonise. Copper for renewable energy. Potash for sustainable farming. Iron ore and metallurgical coal for the steel needed for global infrastructure and the energy transition.

A resources mix for today and for the future.

Our strategy is to deliver long-term value and returns through the cycle.

