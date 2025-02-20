Katerina Patmore Acquires 91 Shares of Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG) Stock

Harworth Group plc (LON:HWG – Get Free Report) insider Katerina Patmore acquired 91 shares of Harworth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.09) per share, for a total transaction of £151.06 ($190.08).

Katerina Patmore also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Katerina Patmore bought 91 shares of Harworth Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.05) per share, with a total value of £148.33 ($186.65).

Harworth Group stock opened at GBX 165.50 ($2.08) on Thursday. Harworth Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 125 ($1.57) and a 12 month high of GBX 195 ($2.45). The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.88. The company has a market capitalization of £544.86 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 166.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 171.53.

Harworth Group plc is a leading sustainable regenerator of land and property for development and investment which owns, develops and manages a portfolio of over 14,000 acres of land on around 100 sites located throughout the North of England and Midlands. The Group specialises in the regeneration of large, complex sites, in particular former industrial sites, into new residential and industrial & logistics developments.

