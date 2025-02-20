Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Receives $29.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, six have assigned a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.14.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KMI shares. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Friday, January 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Kinder Morgan from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Kinder Morgan Trading Up 0.3 %

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $26.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $59.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.94, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $17.00 and a one year high of $31.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.25.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.01). Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.09% and a net margin of 17.31%. On average, analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 98.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, President Thomas A. Martin sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.34, for a total transaction of $492,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 879,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,049,685.68. This trade represents a 2.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 75,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.65, for a total transaction of $2,011,035.65. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 220,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,881,148.65. The trade was a 25.48 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 129,461 shares of company stock worth $3,504,136 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.64% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kinder Morgan

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KMI. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.52% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas gasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

