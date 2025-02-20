Kirkland’s Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIRK)

Kirkland’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 9,808 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,683% compared to the typical volume of 550 call options.

Kirkland’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $1.52 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.95 and a beta of 2.44. Kirkland’s has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Get Kirkland's alerts:

Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Kirkland’s in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KIRK

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kirkland’s

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dupree Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kirkland’s by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 31,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Kirkland’s in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kirkland’s by 7.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,445 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,431 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Kirkland’s during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, PEAK6 LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kirkland’s in the 4th quarter valued at $379,000. 15.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kirkland’s Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirkland’s, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, outdoor, and gifts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.