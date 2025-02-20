KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF) Receives $12.46 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc. (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $12.46.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $14.00 to $13.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $11.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust from $13.00 to $12.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust during the fourth quarter worth $119,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 17,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 5,457 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,294 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in KKR Real Estate Finance Trust by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after purchasing an additional 81,028 shares in the last quarter. 70.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:KREF opened at $11.23 on Monday. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a 12 month low of $8.71 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm has a market cap of $771.27 million, a P/E ratio of 62.36 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 296.16, a current ratio of 296.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.31.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.20. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 8.53%. As a group, research analysts forecast that KKR Real Estate Finance Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 555.56%.

About KKR Real Estate Finance Trust

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring transitional senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. It engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial real estate loans.

