Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR) Receives $55.06 Consensus PT from Analysts

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYMR – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.06.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kymera Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $38.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Kymera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

KYMR stock opened at $37.65 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.09. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 2.18. Kymera Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $29.24 and a 1 year high of $53.27.

In related news, insider Ellen Chiniara sold 3,129 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.75, for a total transaction of $130,635.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 54,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,288,985.50. This represents a 5.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 15.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 74.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 27.5% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 40,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Kymera Therapeutics by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares in the last quarter.

Kymera Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing novel small molecule therapeutics that selectively degrade disease-causing proteins by harnessing the body's own natural protein degradation system. It engages in developing IRAK4 program, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of immunology-inflammation diseases, including hidradenitis suppurativa, atopic dermatitis; STAT3 program for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors, as well as autoimmune diseases and fibrosis; and MDM2 program to treat hematological malignancies and solid tumors.

