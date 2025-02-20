Lee Financial Co Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,421 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Tesla were worth $574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swedbank AB increased its holdings in Tesla by 2.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,098,717 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $287,457,000 after buying an additional 29,669 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank increased its holdings in Tesla by 65.2% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 7,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,003,000 after buying an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Leo Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 5.7% in the third quarter. Leo Wealth LLC now owns 4,691 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 7.6% in the third quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,380 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,286,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RBA Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 3.3% in the third quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,271 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Tesla news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.56, for a total transaction of $2,894,920.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,063,565.40. The trade was a 6.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kimbal Musk sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total transaction of $27,590,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,463,220 shares in the company, valued at $538,274,741.40. This trade represents a 4.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock valued at $195,995,200 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 20.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $351.00 to $373.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $195.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Phillip Securities lowered shares of Tesla from a “moderate sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Tesla from $515.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $326.50.

Tesla stock opened at $360.56 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $403.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $311.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.75, a PEG ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.34. Tesla, Inc. has a 52-week low of $138.80 and a 52-week high of $488.54.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a net margin of 7.26% and a return on equity of 10.31%. Sell-side analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

