Liberty Broadband (LBRDA) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) will likely be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect Liberty Broadband to post earnings of $1.73 per share and revenue of $252.50 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.4 %

LBRDA stock opened at $80.53 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Liberty Broadband has a 52 week low of $47.17 and a 52 week high of $100.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 14.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day moving average of $75.52.

Insider Activity at Liberty Broadband

In other news, CEO Gregory B. Maffei sold 71,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $5,863,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,827,013 shares in the company, valued at $231,815,066. This represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 14.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (up from $90.00) on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Friday, November 15th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered shares of Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $91.00 to $92.00 in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company’s GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand. Its Charter segment offers subscription-based Internet and video services, and mobile and voice services; and state-of-the-art residential and business services, which includes Spectrum Internet, TV, mobile and voice for small and medium-sized companies; Spectrum Business provides a suite of broadband products and services for businesses and government application; Spectrum Enterprise offers customized fiber-based solutions; Spectrum Reach provides advertising and production for the modern media landscape.

