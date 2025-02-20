LifeStance Health Group (LFST) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $313.96 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
LifeStance Health Group Price Performance
LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.
Insider Activity at LifeStance Health Group
In other LifeStance Health Group news, Director Robert Bessler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $565,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,424,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,330.38. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Check Out Our Latest Report on LifeStance Health Group
About LifeStance Health Group
LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than LifeStance Health Group
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Nebius Group: NVIDIA’s Investment Sparks All-Time Highs
- TSX Venture Exchange (Formerly Canadian Venture Exchange)
- SoFi Stock Rallying Strong in the Last 5 Days—What’s Driving It?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Intel Surges on M&A Talks: Rally Beginning or Just a Headfake?
Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.