LifeStance Health Group (LFST) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $313.96 million for the quarter. Parties that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LifeStance Health Group stock opened at $7.99 on Thursday. LifeStance Health Group has a 1 year low of $4.64 and a 1 year high of $9.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. The company has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.73 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32.

In other LifeStance Health Group news, Director Robert Bessler sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.54, for a total value of $565,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,424,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,740,330.38. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on LFST. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of LifeStance Health Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.70.

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics in the United States. The company offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

