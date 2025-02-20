Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) Receives “Outperform” Rating from Barrington Research

Barrington Research reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Barrington Research currently has a $20.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Lincoln Educational Services from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Get Lincoln Educational Services alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Lincoln Educational Services

Lincoln Educational Services Stock Performance

Insider Activity at Lincoln Educational Services

Shares of NASDAQ:LINC opened at $17.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $566.01 million, a PE ratio of 56.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.28. Lincoln Educational Services has a one year low of $9.29 and a one year high of $18.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.57.

In other Lincoln Educational Services news, EVP Chad D. Nyce sold 9,977 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $164,620.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,387,038.50. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Juniper Investment Company, Ll sold 34,997 shares of Lincoln Educational Services stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.52, for a total transaction of $578,150.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 669,926 shares in the company, valued at $11,067,177.52. This represents a 4.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,090 shares of company stock valued at $2,987,371 over the last ninety days. 16.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lincoln Educational Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Lincoln Educational Services by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,418,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,444,000 after purchasing an additional 14,772 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,123,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after buying an additional 338,495 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,071,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,952,000 after buying an additional 51,430 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 833,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,180,000 after buying an additional 41,442 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln Educational Services by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,922,000 after buying an additional 42,000 shares during the period. 72.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lincoln Educational Services Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Campus Operations and Transitional. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising licensed practical nurse, registered nurse, dental assistant, medical assistant, medical administrative assistant, and claims examiner; hospitality service and information technology programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, aesthetics, and computer systems support technicians.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Educational Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Educational Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.