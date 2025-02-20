Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Reduces Stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lowered its position in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Paramount Global were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Paramount Global by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Paramount Global by 129.0% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Paramount Global by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 7,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 3,654 shares during the period. Finally, Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Paramount Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PARA. Macquarie reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. StockNews.com raised Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Paramount Global from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.58.

Shares of PARA stock opened at $11.44 on Thursday. Paramount Global has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $14.54. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a PE ratio of -1.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.74 and its 200-day moving average is $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.27.

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

