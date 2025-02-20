Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manhattan Bridge Capital (NASDAQ:LOAN – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ LOAN opened at $5.62 on Wednesday. Manhattan Bridge Capital has a twelve month low of $4.60 and a twelve month high of $5.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.29 million, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $5.60 and its 200 day moving average is $5.44.

Manhattan Bridge Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. Manhattan Bridge Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.88%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Manhattan Bridge Capital

About Manhattan Bridge Capital

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LOAN. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter worth $97,000. OLIO Financial Planning bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter worth $117,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 28,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 6,215 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Manhattan Bridge Capital by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 27,885 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Manhattan Bridge Capital in the fourth quarter worth $169,000. 21.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Manhattan Bridge Capital, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, services, and manages a portfolio of first mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers short-term, secured, and non-banking loans to real estate investors to fund acquisition, renovation, rehabilitation, or development of residential or commercial properties.

