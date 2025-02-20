Manning & Napier Advisors LLC Cuts Holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Manning & Napier Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,655,571 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 296,133 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 4.1% of Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $363,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rench Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Amazon.com by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rench Wealth Management Inc. now owns 50,403 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $9,392,000 after buying an additional 3,703 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 9.7% during the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184,594 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $34,395,000 after acquiring an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC raised its position in shares of Amazon.com by 216.4% during the third quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 4,740 shares during the period. Umpqua Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Umpqua Bank now owns 35,120 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,544,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, One Wealth Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter worth $4,270,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $230.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up previously from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup cut their price target on Amazon.com from $275.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Amazon.com from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.74.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $226.63 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $228.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.44. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 9.29%. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total value of $1,000,077.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.27, for a total value of $6,332,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 497,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,459,618.09. This represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,852 shares of company stock worth $9,324,151. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

