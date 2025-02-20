MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its holdings in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $3,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. grew its stake in MarketAxess by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in MarketAxess in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. 99.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at MarketAxess

In related news, General Counsel Scott Pintoff sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.57, for a total value of $72,171.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,212.14. This trade represents a 3.49 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MarketAxess Price Performance

Shares of MKTX stock opened at $191.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.35, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 1.02. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $188.88 and a 1-year high of $296.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $218.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.32.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. MarketAxess had a net margin of 33.56% and a return on equity of 20.23%. Analysts expect that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 19th. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.72%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MKTX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $235.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $251.00 to $225.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $265.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $256.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $330.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.78.

MarketAxess Profile

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. The company offers trading technology that provides liquidity access in U.S. high-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, emerging market debt, eurobonds, municipal bonds, U.S.

