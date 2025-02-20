Martin Henry Withers Perrin Purchases 4,000 Shares of The Investment Company plc (LON:INV) Stock

The Investment Company plc (LON:INV – Get Free Report) insider Martin Henry Withers Perrin acquired 4,000 shares of Investment stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 358 ($4.50) per share, with a total value of £14,320 ($18,019.38).

Investment Price Performance

Shares of LON INV opened at GBX 358 ($4.50) on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 366.15 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 369.20. The stock has a market cap of £6.65 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.28. The Investment Company plc has a 1 year low of GBX 299.50 ($3.77) and a 1 year high of GBX 389.90 ($4.91).

Investment (LON:INV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The company reported GBX (0.81) (($0.01)) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Investment had a return on equity of 14.48% and a net margin of 83.35%.

About Investment

The Investment Company plc is a small registered, self-managed closed-ended balanced fund. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the United Kingdom. It primarily invests in a portfolio of equities, preference shares, loans, stocks, and long-term debentures. The fund is managed by Chelverton Asset Management Limited.

