Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM) Shares Purchased by Principal Securities Inc.

Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the quarter. Principal Securities Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $1,104,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MLM. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 223.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 646 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 462 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $68,000. 95.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 2.3 %

MLM stock opened at $521.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $31.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $532.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $547.79. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $482.72 and a 52 week high of $633.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Martin Marietta Materials ( NYSE:MLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The construction company reported $4.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.62 by $0.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 12.11%. On average, research analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $701.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $675.00 to $650.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $670.00 to $610.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $563.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $680.00 to $645.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $639.43.

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

