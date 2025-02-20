MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Separately, D. Boral Capital started coverage on shares of MediciNova in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company.

MediciNova Price Performance

Shares of MediciNova stock opened at $1.97 on Wednesday. MediciNova has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.84. The company has a market cap of $96.63 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.82.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Analysts expect that MediciNova will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MediciNova

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 505,966 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 47,201 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 111.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 161,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 84,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MediciNova by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 95,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 12,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological and other disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction, as well as prevention of acute respiratory distress syndrome, and long COVID.

