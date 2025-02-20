MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

MEI Pharma Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:MEIP opened at $2.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.86 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. MEI Pharma has a 12-month low of $2.30 and a 12-month high of $4.67.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post -5.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MEIP. Corsair Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at $69,000. World Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the third quarter valued at $71,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in MEI Pharma by 54.5% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 35,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 12,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in MEI Pharma in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. 52.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

