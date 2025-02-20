Merrion Investment Management Co LLC Has $1.37 Million Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Merrion Investment Management Co LLC cut its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 13.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,265 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 1.0% of Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Merrion Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 401,113 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $77,515,000 after purchasing an additional 44,615 shares during the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the second quarter worth $651,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 452,109 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $87,370,000 after buying an additional 234,577 shares during the period. Fernbridge Capital Management LP grew its stake in Amazon.com by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. Fernbridge Capital Management LP now owns 698,553 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $134,995,000 after buying an additional 127,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,606 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 4,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.85, for a total transaction of $1,000,077.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 88,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,273,459.55. The trade was a 4.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 5,501 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.44, for a total value of $1,256,648.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $115,434,843.92. This trade represents a 1.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,852 shares of company stock worth $9,324,151 over the last 90 days. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $226.63 on Thursday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.40 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $228.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.34. Amazon.com had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 24.25%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, February 7th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Amazon.com from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group upped their price target on Amazon.com from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.74.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

