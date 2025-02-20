Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.

Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 87 shares during the period. Rooted Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Palacios Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,660 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,237 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,066,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Meta Platforms by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,519 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Meta Platforms by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 175,109 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $102,528,000 after purchasing an additional 37,313 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on META shares. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $700.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $645.00 to $935.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $680.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $685.00 to $752.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Meta Platforms currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $717.90.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ META opened at $703.77 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $644.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $588.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.42, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.20. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a one year low of $414.50 and a one year high of $740.91.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $8.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.75 by $1.27. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 38.17% and a net margin of 37.91%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 26.66 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. This is a positive change from Meta Platforms’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Meta Platforms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.78%.

Insider Activity at Meta Platforms

In other Meta Platforms news, COO Javier Olivan sold 413 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.77, for a total value of $232,424.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 19,579 shares in the company, valued at $11,018,473.83. This trade represents a 2.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 19,668 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.21, for a total value of $13,830,734.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 810,217 shares of company stock valued at $523,808,864. 13.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

