MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG) Shares Sold by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of MGIC Investment Co. (NYSE:MTG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 315,258 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,445 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $7,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MTG. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 116.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,495 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 17.9% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $541,000 after acquiring an additional 3,204 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 184.2% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 14,169 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,184 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment in the third quarter worth approximately $253,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of MGIC Investment by 1.4% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 425,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,719,000 after acquiring an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. 95.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on MTG shares. Barclays raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America cut shares of MGIC Investment from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $26.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of MGIC Investment from $29.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MGIC Investment has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

MGIC Investment Trading Down 0.7 %

NYSE MTG opened at $24.58 on Thursday. MGIC Investment Co. has a one year low of $18.98 and a one year high of $26.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.29.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.07. MGIC Investment had a net margin of 63.18% and a return on equity of 14.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MGIC Investment Co. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

MGIC Investment Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. MGIC Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.93%.

MGIC Investment Profile

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and Guam. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

