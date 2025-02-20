Mizuho Begins Coverage on Venture Global (NYSE:VG)

Equities researchers at Mizuho began coverage on shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho’s target price points to a potential upside of 55.28% from the stock’s current price.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on VG. Bank of America initiated coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Venture Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.91.
Venture Global Trading Down 4.9 %
About Venture Global
Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.
