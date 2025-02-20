MN Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 80 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,203 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 80 shares during the quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $486,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 130.2% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 122 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Tesla by 692.6% during the 3rd quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 214 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.06, for a total transaction of $39,792,803.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,095,100. This represents a 56.94 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.21, for a total value of $975,191.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,965 shares in the company, valued at $40,775,792.65. This represents a 2.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 523,386 shares of company stock worth $195,995,200 in the last three months. 20.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $440.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. KGI Securities raised Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $276.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on Tesla from $298.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Roth Capital raised Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Tesla from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $326.50.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $360.56 on Thursday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.80 and a twelve month high of $488.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.89 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $403.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.08). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. On average, analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

