Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN – Free Report) by 0.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 77,142 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned approximately 0.18% of Morningstar worth $25,978,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Morningstar by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $158,772,000 after purchasing an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 2.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,196,000 after acquiring an additional 5,045 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Morningstar by 12.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,056,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in Morningstar by 259.3% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 13,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,394,000 after acquiring an additional 9,937 shares during the period. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new stake in Morningstar during the third quarter worth about $3,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Morningstar Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MORN opened at $328.45 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $331.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $329.41. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $269.51 and a 52 week high of $365.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Morningstar Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.455 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. This is a positive change from Morningstar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Morningstar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Morningstar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Morningstar

In other Morningstar news, CFO Jason Dubinsky sold 3,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $352.88, for a total value of $1,137,332.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,106,235.52. This trade represents a 15.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 9,062 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $355.22, for a total transaction of $3,219,003.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 10,738,224 shares in the company, valued at $3,814,431,929.28. The trade was a 0.08 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,106 shares of company stock worth $7,878,540. 37.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment insights in the United States, Asia. Australia, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Morningstar Data and Analytics; PitchBook; Morningstar Wealth; Morningstar Credit; and Morningstar Retirement.

Featured Stories

