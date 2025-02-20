National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) versus Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP) Head to Head Review

National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Get Free Report) and Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSE:CQP – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Dividends

National Fuel Gas pays an annual dividend of $2.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Cheniere Energy Partners pays an annual dividend of $3.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. National Fuel Gas pays out -1,471.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Cheniere Energy Partners pays out 67.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. National Fuel Gas has raised its dividend for 55 consecutive years.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares National Fuel Gas and Cheniere Energy Partners”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio National Fuel Gas $1.94 billion 3.41 $77.51 million ($0.14) -523.79 Cheniere Energy Partners $9.66 billion 3.07 $4.25 billion $4.63 13.25

Analyst Ratings

Cheniere Energy Partners has higher revenue and earnings than National Fuel Gas. National Fuel Gas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cheniere Energy Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for National Fuel Gas and Cheniere Energy Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score National Fuel Gas 1 1 1 1 2.50 Cheniere Energy Partners 3 0 0 0 1.00

National Fuel Gas currently has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential downside of 5.91%. Cheniere Energy Partners has a consensus price target of $51.67, indicating a potential downside of 15.75%. Given National Fuel Gas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe National Fuel Gas is more favorable than Cheniere Energy Partners.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

74.0% of National Fuel Gas shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.6% of Cheniere Energy Partners shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of National Fuel Gas shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares National Fuel Gas and Cheniere Energy Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets National Fuel Gas -0.53% 15.96% 5.68% Cheniere Energy Partners 31.28% -328.60% 13.93%

Risk and Volatility

National Fuel Gas has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheniere Energy Partners has a beta of 0.76, suggesting that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

National Fuel Gas beats Cheniere Energy Partners on 10 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About National Fuel Gas

(Get Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil. The Pipeline and Storage segment provides interstate natural gas transportation services through an integrated gas pipeline system in Pennsylvania and New York; and owns and operates underground natural gas storage fields. This segment also transports natural gas for National Fuel Gas Distribution Corporation, as well as for other utilities, industrial companies, and power producers in New York State. The Gathering segment builds, owns, and operates natural gas processing and pipeline gathering facilities in the Appalachian region, as well as provides gathering services to Seneca. The Utility segment sells natural gas or provides natural gas utility services to various customers in Buffalo, Niagara Falls, and Jamestown, New York; and Erie and Sharon, Pennsylvania. National Fuel Gas Company was incorporated in 1902 and is headquartered in Williamsville, New York.

About Cheniere Energy Partners

(Get Free Report)

Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, provides liquefied natural gas (LNG) to integrated energy companies, utilities, and energy trading companies worldwide. The company owns and operates natural gas liquefaction and export facility at the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal located in Cameron Parish, Louisiana. It also owns a natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Cheniere Energy Partners, L.P. is a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.