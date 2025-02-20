New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in CareTrust REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTRE – Free Report) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 18,304 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in CareTrust REIT were worth $5,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 107.9% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 27,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 14,210 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 400,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,826,000 after buying an additional 36,754 shares during the last quarter. Castellan Group purchased a new position in shares of CareTrust REIT in the fourth quarter worth $3,398,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 35,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $951,000 after buying an additional 10,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of CareTrust REIT by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 71,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 32,788 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CareTrust REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush lowered shares of CareTrust REIT from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.67.

CareTrust REIT Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:CTRE opened at $25.88 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.76, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.90. CareTrust REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $22.46 and a 1-year high of $33.15.

CareTrust REIT (NASDAQ:CTRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.12). CareTrust REIT had a net margin of 42.22% and a return on equity of 5.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CareTrust REIT, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

CareTrust REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.48%. CareTrust REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 146.84%.

About CareTrust REIT

CareTrust REIT, Inc’s (CareTrust REIT or the Company) primary business consists of acquiring, financing, developing and owning real property to be leased to third-party tenants in the healthcare sector. As of March 31, 2024, the Company owned directly or through a joint venture and leased to independent operators, 228 skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), multi-service campuses, assisted living facilities (ALFs) and independent living facilities (ILFs) consisting of 24,189 operational beds and units located in 29 states with the highest concentration of properties by rental income located in California and Texas.

