New York State Teachers Retirement System Cuts Stock Holdings in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,494 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Knife River were worth $6,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Knife River by 586.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Knife River by 72.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Knife River in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Knife River by 18.5% in the third quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Knife River by 13.2% in the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 80.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Knife River from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Loop Capital lowered their price target on shares of Knife River from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Knife River from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Knife River in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.50.

Knife River Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of KNF opened at $103.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $102.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.63. Knife River Co. has a fifty-two week low of $66.13 and a fifty-two week high of $108.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Knife River (NYSE:KNF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Knife River had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $657.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.80 million. Analysts forecast that Knife River Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Knife River Company Profile

Knife River Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides aggregates- led construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, Central, and Energy Services segments. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete.

