New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.01 Million Stake in Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 126,260 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,810 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Cathay General Bancorp were worth $6,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 19.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 68.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,730 shares of the bank’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 96.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cathay General Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CATY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush increased their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $56.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stephens lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Cathay General Bancorp from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cathay General Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.80.

Cathay General Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $46.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.32. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.88 and a 1 year high of $55.29.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.02. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 20.57%. Analysts forecast that Cathay General Bancorp will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Cathay General Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Cathay General Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.34%.

Cathay General Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CATY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cathay General Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cathay General Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.