New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $6.84 Million Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 144,986 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,205 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Equitable were worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 195.6% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Equitable by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its position in Equitable by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in Equitable by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the third quarter worth about $124,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE EQH opened at $55.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.60 and a beta of 1.39. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.96 and a 52-week high of $56.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.10.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($0.08). Equitable had a return on equity of 85.70% and a net margin of 10.51%. Equities analysts forecast that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Equitable’s payout ratio is presently 25.13%.

Insider Activity at Equitable

In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.38, for a total transaction of $369,163.08. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 104,298 shares in the company, valued at $5,776,023.24. The trade was a 6.01 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William James Iv Eckert sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.68, for a total transaction of $79,356.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,677 shares in the company, valued at $825,162.36. The trade was a 8.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,698 shares of company stock worth $6,534,234 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EQH shares. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Equitable from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Equitable from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Equitable from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.58.

About Equitable

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

