New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 10,213 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 131,412 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,213 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $5,852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 1.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 13,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 15,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 46,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Bank OZK by 6.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OZK shares. UBS Group started coverage on Bank OZK in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Bank OZK from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank OZK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

Bank OZK Stock Down 1.8 %

OZK opened at $50.51 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Bank OZK has a 12 month low of $37.43 and a 12 month high of $53.64.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $412.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.19 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 25.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 14th were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is an increase from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

