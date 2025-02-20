New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,221 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 39,581 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $7,045,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TFX. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in Teleflex by 2.8% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,376,452 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,329,704,000 after acquiring an additional 147,147 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 70.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 269,490 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $66,650,000 after buying an additional 111,086 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 457.6% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 120,311 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $29,755,000 after buying an additional 98,735 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Teleflex by 31.2% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 407,442 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $100,768,000 after buying an additional 96,958 shares during the period. Finally, Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teleflex in the third quarter valued at $23,778,000. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on TFX shares. StockNews.com upgraded Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Teleflex in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Teleflex from $275.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $227.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price objective on Teleflex from $275.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.50.

TFX opened at $174.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Teleflex Incorporated has a one year low of $165.62 and a one year high of $253.06.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. The company provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

