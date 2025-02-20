New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 22,259 Shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 27.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,259 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $6,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FRT. CWM LLC increased its stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 10.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 18.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $895,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 249.3% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,205 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 2,475.0% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 594 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter worth $52,000. 93.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Stock Performance

Shares of FRT stock opened at $105.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.65, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $108.58 and its 200 day moving average is $111.97. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $95.97 and a 12 month high of $118.34.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

Federal Realty Investment Trust ( NYSE:FRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73. The company had revenue of $311.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $311.85 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 9.89%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 128.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $119.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.23.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities where demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

Featured Articles

