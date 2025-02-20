New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 210,594 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 30,745 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in UGI were worth $5,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Easterly Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in UGI by 0.8% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 59,238 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. lifted its position in UGI by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 37,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in UGI by 0.4% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 110,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors raised its position in UGI by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors now owns 29,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in UGI by 7.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $197,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

UGI Price Performance

NYSE:UGI opened at $32.71 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.21. UGI Co. has a 52 week low of $22.01 and a 52 week high of $33.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.60.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. UGI had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 7.73%. Equities analysts expect that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on UGI in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho upgraded UGI from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.33.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

