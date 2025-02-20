NexGen Energy Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSE:NXE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 16,620 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 72% compared to the typical volume of 9,659 call options.

NexGen Energy Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NexGen Energy stock opened at $5.92 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.87. NexGen Energy has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $8.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.44 and a beta of 1.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NexGen Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in NexGen Energy by 284.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of NexGen Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 122.7% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 10,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. 42.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NexGen Energy

NexGen Energy Ltd., an exploration and development stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation and development of uranium properties in Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the Rook I project that consists of 32 contiguous mineral claims totaling an area of 35,065 hectares located in the southwestern Athabasca Basin of Saskatchewan.

